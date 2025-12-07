PDMO secures World Bank loan and grant for dolphin conservation

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) has secured a loan of 4.55 billion baht and a grant of 130 million baht for the construction of two southern bridges and a project to conserve dolphins in Songkhla.

The PDMO announced that the World Bank had approved the loan and grant following negotiations last month.

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, director of the PDMO under the Finance Ministry, said the loan and grant were approved by the World Bank under the Thailand Resilient Transport Connectivity and Irrawaddy Dolphin Conservation Project (TRIP).

Last month, Jindarat led representatives from several relevant government agencies to hold talks with World Bank representatives on the project.