Thailand Unveils Four-Pillar Reform to Transform Public Procurement into an Economic Engine

From digital integration to green purchasing, Bangkok is repositioning state procurement as a strategic lever for growth – with SMEs, startups and sustainability at its core.

Thailand is seeking to transform its public procurement system into a key economic policy tool, using state spending to support SMEs, innovation and green development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Eaknithi Nitithanprapas outlined the vision on 27th April at the International Public Procurement Conference 2026, where he described procurement as occupying a far larger economic footprint than is commonly appreciated.

In some countries, he noted, public procurement accounts for between 10 and 20 per cent of GDP — a scale that makes it, in his words, one of the most powerful policy tools a government can deploy. Thailand intends to use it as exactly that.

The Comptroller General's Department, which oversees the country's procurement framework, received recognition at the conference as a regional model, with its systems cited as a benchmark for countries across Asia-Pacific.

The Four Pillars

The reform agenda is structured around four strategic dimensions.

The first is digital transformation. The government's electronic procurement platform, known as e-GP, will serve as the central hub, with a new policy linking it directly to the banking system.

The aim is to enable SMEs and social enterprises (SEs) that supply goods and services to government agencies to access financing and credit more easily — removing one of the most persistent barriers to smaller businesses competing for public contracts.