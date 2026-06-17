Thailand prepares tighter rules for optical shops under health law

Will optical shops and operators need to obtain licences

Once the ministerial regulation takes effect, eyesight-testing and spectacles-fitting businesses will be officially designated as “other businesses in health establishments”.

Therefore, optical-shop operators providing eyesight-testing services, as well as related service providers, will be required to take the following steps:

Apply for a business operating licence

Register as service providers

Comply with the standards required by law

What should people know about optical shops, eye sight-testing, and spectacles-fitting businesses

According to the draft ministerial regulation, “eyesight-testing and spectacles-fitting businesses” means the provision of eyesight-testing services using specified instruments or equipment to identify vision abnormalities caused by refraction, such as:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Services may be provided only to users aged 12 and above, and must not include examination of the eye-muscle system.

If a user is under 12 or has eye-muscle problems, the service must be carried out at a medical facility or by a specialist doctor.

What will the public gain if the new ministerial regulation is approved

Consumers or members of the public using optical shops will have greater confidence because those conducting eyesight tests will have completed a specific training course and be properly registered under the law, under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health.

Optical shops providing the service will also be quality-standard establishments regulated under the Health Establishment Law.

In addition, members of the public, consumers or operators interested in completing a questionnaire on tighter controls for optical shops can complete the questionnaire and view project details and the public hearing through the “draft ministerial regulation designating eyesight-testing and spectacles-fitting businesses”.