Historic Policy Shift as Thailand Unlocks State Rail Network to Private Operators

The State Railway of Thailand publishes its 2026 Network Statement, unlocking unused track capacity for private firms under a milestone transport law.
In a milestone shift for Southeast Asian transport policy, the Department of Rail Transport (DRT) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have officially opened the country's railway infrastructure to private sector competition.
The publication of the "2026 Network Statement" marks the first time in Thai history that private firms can access comprehensive network data and apply for track slots to run their own train services.
Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the DRT, hailed the move as a major turning point for the nation's transport landscape, stating it would diversify public travel options, modernise the logistics sector, and generate fresh revenue for the state.
Maximising underutilised state assets
The legal framework driving this liberalisation is Section 70, Paragraph Two of the Rail Transport Act, B.E. 2568 (2025).
While the Thai government has heavily funded the expansion of dual-track and new railway lines — effectively doubling the network's overall capacity — the state operator, the SRT, has faced capital constraints in procuring enough rolling stock to meet potential demand. Consequently, large windows of track capacity have sat idle outside peak hours.
By allowing private operators to share the state-funded infrastructure, policymakers intend to maximise the economic return on the country's massive infrastructure investments.
The 598-page operational blueprint
The newly released Network Statement spans 598 pages and acts as an operational manual for prospective private transport firms. It details technical infrastructure specifications, network access conditions, timetable slot allocation, and train routing guidelines.
Crucially for investors, Section 73 of the Act specifies that these arrangements will not be treated as traditional Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), which are often hampered by lengthy legal bureaucracies. Instead, they will be governed under simplified track-sharing contracts.
To ensure commercial transparency, fixed tariff rates – known as 'Track Access Charges' – have been established:
Passenger Services: 44 baht per carriage per kilometre, with a minimum requirement of four carriages per train.
Tourism Services: 77 baht per carriage per kilometre.
Freight Services: Calculated via Gross Tonnage at a rate of 0.2065 baht per tonne-kilometre.
Under this tariff structure, a private firm operating a four-carriage tourist train from Bangkok to the coastal resort of Hua Hin (229 km) would pay a flat track access fee of approximately 70,532 baht per single journey.
Governance and market confidence
The policy initiative is now entering its final regulatory phase. The Thai Cabinet is currently vetting nominees for a newly formed "Rail Transport Slot Allocation Committee," an independent body tasked with managing train timetables and preventing scheduling conflicts.
Addressing potential concerns regarding state favouritism, the SRT reaffirmed that all slot allocations and access agreements will adhere strictly to Section 68 of the transport law, which mandates absolute neutrality, transparency, and non-discrimination.
Anan Phonimdang, acting governor of the SRT, concluded that introducing market mechanisms to the rail sector would stimulate vital capital investment in the wider logistics chain. He added that market competition would inevitably drive consumer costs down while elevating the standard of service for commuters.
The full Network Statement has been made available for public download on the official SRT portal.