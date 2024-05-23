Srettha’s job on the line as charter court accepts senators’ petition

He was sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court when he argued that the bag was only supposed to contain snacks. After completing the court-ordered jail term, the public prosecutors dropped the bribery charges against him.

The petition says Srettha breached the Constitution's Articles 160 (4) and (5). Article 160 (4) mandates that the PM be of evident integrity, while (5) says the PM’s behaviour must comply with ethical standards.

In the review on Thursday, five out of nine judges ruled not to suspend Srettha, but demanded that he submit documents in his defence within 15 days.

Srettha is on a European and Japanese diplomatic and is scheduled to return on Friday.

The court also said that since Pichit has already stepped down as PM’s Office minister, there is no reason to launch an investigation against him.

