Srettha confident he can justify Pichit’s appointment with charter court

He made the remarks after a meeting with executives of leading Japanese corporations in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon.

“After completing my work today, I will call my legal advisers to discuss how my testimony for the Constitutional Court should be prepared,” Srettha told reporters in Tokyo.

He also said that he would discuss with his legal team in detail after returning to Thailand.

“This is normal for people in politics who must be ready for scrutiny. Whenever the legislature and the judiciary have questions, it’s the duty of the administrative branch to explain,” he added.

The PM also said he was confident of being able to explain himself in response to the petition against him.

When asked if he suspected any ulterior motive in the 40 outgoing senators taking the case to court, Srettha said they were performing their duties in a caretaker role although the current Senate’s five-year term ended on May 11.

“I don’t want to view this move as a political game. I believe everyone has goodwill towards the country and wants to see good governance,” he added.

In their petition, the senators asked the court to rule on whether the prime minister had violated the Constitution when he recently appointed Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister’s Office.