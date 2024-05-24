Move Forward can help bridge differences in Thai society: Pita

Pita Limjaroenrat, once a frontrunner for the PM’s job, has described his Move Forward Party as a “bridge” that will connect conflicting groups and help find “a new consensus” for Thai society.

He also pointed to the need to reform all of Thailand’s political institutions to help cut down on conflicts that have the potential to spark violence and losses.

Pita, Move Forward’s former leader, was speaking at a panel discussion on “Navigating Leadership in the Era of Hyper-Uncertainty World” at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul on Thursday.

At the discussion, Pita explained the strategies that helped Move Forward secure an election victory last year and the political events that ensued as rivalling alliances battled to form a new government.

The opposition politician also talked about the general Thai public’s struggle against the ruling elite and the aftermath of the country’s many military coups. He said his party was sincere in serving as a bridge to help the country “find a new consensus” as well as close the “gaps” and conflicts in Thai society. There is also a need to reform Thailand’s political institutions, so the chance of violence and losses can be reduced, he said.

