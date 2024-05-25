No impact on Senate election from lack of candidates in some districts: EC

He said the voting would go ahead as scheduled, citing relevant clauses in the senatorial election law.

A total of 48,226 people submitted their applications for the senatorial election between Monday and the last application day on Friday (May 24), which was below the EC’s target of 100,000.

Of all the applicants, 48,117 were registered as candidates, pending a complete examination of their qualifications, Sawaeng said. He added that the EC had rejected 109 applicants as they lacked qualifications or had qualities prohibited by the law.

The final list of senatorial candidates would be announced by next Friday, the EC secretary-general said.

Regarding the lower-than-expected number of applicants, he said it could be because of the high qualifications set by the law. However, he pointed to the benefit of this size of applicants, saying that he believed it would be easy for the electoral authorities to make sure the voting would be orderly.

Commenting on possible attempts to manipulate the voting, Sawaeng said the EC had been closely monitoring any suspicious developments. He also urged the public to report any suspected attempts to fix the voting result.

According to the EC, Si Sa Ket province had the largest number of Senate applicants at 2,764, followed by Bangkok (2,489), Chiang Mai (2,000), Buri Ram (1,836), and Nakhon Si Thammarat (1,798).

Nan province saw the lowest number of applicants at 98, followed by Tak (102), Samut Songkhram (128), Phang-nga (134), and Uttaradit and Nakhon Phanom (150 each).