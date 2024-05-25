Thaksin says he wants Srettha to be PM for ‘as long as possible’

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Saturday that he wanted Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to remain in office for “as long as possible”.

Thaksin said that he did not think the ongoing Constitutional Court case against Srettha, which was brought by a group of 40 outgoing senators, would lead to the prime minister’s ouster.

“I don’t think [the case] will lead to Srettha’s collapse. It may be able to cause confusion and put the country at a brief standstill. But there’s no problem if [Srettha] can defend himself,” Thaksin said in a rare interview with the Thai media.

Srettha, who became the current head of government last August, is from the Pheu Thai Party, whose leader is Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Both Srettha and Paetongtarn are prime-ministerial candidates of the ruling party.

Srettha is being tried by the Constitutional Court in a case in which he is accused of violating the charter for appointing Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister’s Office despite his alleged lack of qualifications as per the Constitution.

In their petition, a group of 40 senators who took the case to court through the Senate president pointed to a 2008 Supreme Court order that sentenced Pichit to six months in prison for contempt of court after he was found to have attempted to bribe court officials with 2 million baht. At that time, he was representing Thaksin in a conflict-of-interest case.

Srettha risks losing his prime minister’s seat if the court finds him guilty of violating the Constitution.

Thaksin was reminded on Saturday that his daughter Paetongtarn is also a PM candidate. He laughed and said: “I want the prime minister to stay in office as long as possible. He is doing a good job, and he needs more time.”