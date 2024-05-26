Elderly, handicapped, ethnics top group of Senate election applicants

The group comprising elderly, disabled and ethnic-minority people topped the 20 groups of applicants in the upcoming senatorial election at 5,211 applicants, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.
That group was followed by women (4,589 applicants) and educational personnel (4,477 applicants).
The EC said the group that had the least applicants was that of industrial occupations (609 applicants).
The EC announced on its website that a total of 48,117 applicants broke down by groups as:
- Group 1 – country administration and security (former state officials): 2,478
- Group 2 – Law and judicial system (former judges, public prosecutors, former police officers and people in other legal occupations): 1,869
- Group 3 – Education (former teachers, lecturers, researchers, administrators of educational institutes): 4,477
- Group 4 – Public health (former or active doctors, medical lab practitioners, nurses, pharmacists and others in public health services): 1,628
- Group 5 – Farmers: 3,422
- Group 6 – Gardeners, forest growers, livestock farmers: 3,628
- Group 7 – Employees of private firms: 2,440
- Group 8 – Those working in environment, city planning, property, public utilities, natural resources, and energy sectors: 1,180
- Group 9 – Those working in SMEs: 1,844
- Group 10 – Those working in businesses apart from Group 9: 1,200
- Group 11 - Those working in tourism businesses, including guides and hotel workers: 1.177
- Group 12 – Industrial business operators: 609
- Group 13 – Those working in science and technology, communications, innovation and similar businesses: 1,039
- Group 14 – Women: 4,589
- Group 15 – Elderly, handicapped, ethnic minorities and other identities: 5,211
- Group 16 – Those working in arts, culture, music, performance, entertainment, sports and other similar occupations: 1,819
- Group 17 – Civil sector, NGOs and similar occupations: 2,168
- Group 18 – Those working in mass communications, literature and other similar occupations: 867
- Group 19: Freelancers: 3,816
- Group 20: Others: 2,656