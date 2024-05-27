Singer ‘Ammy’ gets 4 years for burning King’s image in 2021 protest

Article 112 is the draconian lese majeste law, while Article 217 punishes those who set fire to things belonging to other people. Article 14 of the Computer Crimes Act prohibits people from entering inappropriate information into a computer system.

The court said both activists had violated these laws when they set fire to King Rama X’s portrait outside Klong Prem Prison during a protest in 2021, adding that this could be considered an act of malice and insult to the King. It also said that Chaiyamon had posted images of this incident on Facebook, making it public and thus affecting national security.

Lawyers for both activists have appealed for bail. On April 25, Chaiyamon, 35, failed to appear in court for the hearing, citing health problems.

According to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, as many as 272 people have been slapped with lese majeste charges in 303 cases between November 24, 2020 and May 10 this year.

Among people slapped with lese majeste charges is opposition Move Forward MP Chonticha Jaengraew, who was sentenced to two years in jail on Monday morning. The court had granted her bail as of press time.