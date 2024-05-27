Criminal Court grants bail to hunger-striking activist Tantawan

She was granted reprieve 13 days after another activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom died from cardiac arrest caused by spending more than 100 days on hunger strike. Netiporn was in jail for violating the draconian lese majeste law.

Meanwhile, in a social media post on Monday, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said Tantawan had been granted temporary release after being held behind bars pending trial since February this year.

She was accused of breaching Article 116 of the Penal Code, the Computer Crimes Act as well as traffic laws and refusing to obey police orders.

Article 116 prohibits individuals from raising unrest and disaffection among people or causing citizens to transgress the laws of the country.