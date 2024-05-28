Cabinet sec-gen ready to defend Srettha over ex-lawyer’s appointment

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s written defence on the appointment of former lawyer Pichit Chuenban is being prepared, Cabinet secretary-general Natjaree Anuntasilpa said on Tuesday.
She said she is also ready to testify in Constitutional Court in Srettha’s defence if summoned.
“I’ll be able to explain all the points, but can’t give more details now as I am drafting the written defence,” Natjaree said.
The Constitutional Court last week voted to proceed with a judicial review against Srettha as requested in a petition by a group of 40 senators.
In the petition, they accused the PM of violating the charter and regulations on political ethics by appointing Pichit as a PM’s Office minister, even though he had served time for contempt of court. Pichit stepped down before the court had decided whether it would accept the petition. Hence, the accusation against Pichit was dismissed by court.
Natjaree said since the Cabinet Secretariat was in charge of screening each Cabinet member’s qualifications, the case against Srettha directly involved her.
“I’ve prepared a lot of information and am confident I can explain the appointment,” Natjaree said.
She added that if Srettha advised her to consult with law expert, former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, when drafting the written defence, she would do so.
Natjaree said the Cabinet Secretariat carefully screened the qualifications of all Cabinet members since the current charter was enacted in 2017.
“We did this with all ministers and I’m ready to explain it,” Natjaree said.
However, she said, she has not yet seen an official statement from the court requiring a written defence, so she does not know if the 15-day deadline for submitting the defence will have to be extended.