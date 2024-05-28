Cabinet sec-gen ready to defend Srettha over ex-lawyer’s appointment

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s written defence on the appointment of former lawyer Pichit Chuenban is being prepared, Cabinet secretary-general Natjaree Anuntasilpa said on Tuesday.

She said she is also ready to testify in Constitutional Court in Srettha’s defence if summoned.

“I’ll be able to explain all the points, but can’t give more details now as I am drafting the written defence,” Natjaree said.

The Constitutional Court last week voted to proceed with a judicial review against Srettha as requested in a petition by a group of 40 senators.