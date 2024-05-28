Thai, Singapore PMs discuss strengthening ties, emergency response

Severe turbulence while flying over Myanmar resulted in one passenger being killed and 104 getting injured. Many are still being treated in Bangkok hospitals.

Congratulating Wong on his new position, Srettha also expressed confidence that Thai-Singapore relations would be further strengthened under his leadership. He also extended his best wishes to former PM Lee Hsien Loong and his wife.

During the conversation, Wong also thanked Srettha for the letter of congratulations and said it was an honour to speak to him. As for the Singapore Airlines mishap, he said that the plane has been safely returned to Singapore and investigations are ongoing. Wong thanked Srettha and the people of Thailand for their support.

Lauding Thai officials for their quick response to the emergency landing, Srettha said passengers receiving treatment in Thailand would be well cared for.