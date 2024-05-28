Thai, Singapore PMs discuss strengthening ties, emergency response

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to formally introduce himself. Srettha congratulated him on his recent appointment.
Wong responded by thanking Thailand for the assistance provided when Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, en route from Heathrow to Changi, made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 21 after experiencing turbulence.
Severe turbulence while flying over Myanmar resulted in one passenger being killed and 104 getting injured. Many are still being treated in Bangkok hospitals.
Congratulating Wong on his new position, Srettha also expressed confidence that Thai-Singapore relations would be further strengthened under his leadership. He also extended his best wishes to former PM Lee Hsien Loong and his wife.
During the conversation, Wong also thanked Srettha for the letter of congratulations and said it was an honour to speak to him. As for the Singapore Airlines mishap, he said that the plane has been safely returned to Singapore and investigations are ongoing. Wong thanked Srettha and the people of Thailand for their support.
Lauding Thai officials for their quick response to the emergency landing, Srettha said passengers receiving treatment in Thailand would be well cared for.
He also extended an invitation to Wong to visit Thailand at a convenient time to further strengthen bilateral relations. Wong agreed, saying he will visit within this year.
Both leaders also expressed eagerness in organising joint activities to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year.