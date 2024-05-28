Wissanu denies his appointment has anything to do with Srettha’s case

Former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the Cabinet Secretariat had been courting him well before a petition against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin went to the Constitutional Court.

Speaking to Nation TV on Tuesday, Wissanu said the secretariat had offered him an adviser’s post soon after the General Prayut Chan-o-cha government’s tenure ended.

He added that Srettha had only recently learned of the Cabinet Secretariat courting him, and visited him on Saturday to say that he will be appointing him to the advisory post.

Srettha reportedly signed an order appointing Wissanu as a legal adviser to the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday afternoon.