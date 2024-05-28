PM lauds BOT governor for his ‘constructive opinions’ on economy

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was full of praise for Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, saying he offered “constructive opinions” during the Council of Economic Ministers’ meeting on Monday.

Srettha said on Tuesday that the central bank governor had accepted the invitation to attend the meeting and offered constructive opinions on economic measures. He did not elaborate.

The premier’s praise for Sethaput comes one day after PM’s adviser Pichai Naripathaphan slammed the central bank for its “inaction” in cooperating with the government to boost economic growth.