Thaksin’s Covid infection on date of indictment ‘just a coincidence’

Winyat Chartmontree, the lawyer authorised by Thaksin to acknowledge the order on his behalf, was speaking to reporters at the Office of the Attorney-General after the indictment was postponed to June 18.

The Army has accused Thaksin of defaming the monarchy in his interview with South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper in 2015. Thaksin had allegedly claimed that the country’s privy councillors had supported the 2014 coup staged by General Prayut Chan-o-cha to oust the government of his sister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Following an appeal for fairness, the attorney-general’s office delayed its order on the case to Monday. Winyat informed the public prosecutors that his client could not hear the indictment as he was infected with Covid. The attorney-general decided to indict Thaksin for lese majeste and computer crime violation and ordered the former PM to meet public prosecutors for arraignment on June 18.