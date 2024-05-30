2,201 candidates dropped from Senate race

The Election Commission (EC) has disqualified 2,021 applicants for the senatorial election, leaving 46,206 candidates ready for the race nationwide.

The EC announced the names of the qualified candidates on Wednesday and said those whose names were not on the list had until Saturday to take their appeal to the Supreme Court or provincial courts.

The disqualified applicants were found to be either members of political parties or had failed to cast their vote in the previous general election, the EC said.