2,201 candidates dropped from Senate race

The Election Commission (EC) has disqualified 2,021 applicants for the senatorial election, leaving 46,206 candidates ready for the race nationwide.
The EC announced the names of the qualified candidates on Wednesday and said those whose names were not on the list had until Saturday to take their appeal to the Supreme Court or provincial courts.
The disqualified applicants were found to be either members of political parties or had failed to cast their vote in the previous general election, the EC said.
As per the commission, a total of 48,226 people had applied to run for a seat in the Senate last week.
The applications of 109 candidates were rejected immediately, while another 1,912 were disqualified when the EC checked their qualifications in detail.
Of those qualified to join the race to the Senate, 19,479 are women and 26,727 are men.