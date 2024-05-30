US ambassador congratulates Maris, discusses bilateral relations

The ambassador congratulated Maris on his appointment as foreign minister. Godec and Maris discussed bilateral ties as well as cooperation between the two countries at the bilateral and multilateral levels.
The ambassador and the minister pledged to cooperate closely to strengthen the two countries’ strategic partnership and deepen cooperation based on values and mutual interest in trade, investment and clean business practices.
The two sides pledged to tighten economic cooperation under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.
Godec and Maris also discussed international issues, including the wars in Myanmar and in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.