Thaksin’s lese majeste case ‘may affect amnesty move in political cases’

The attorney-general ordered Thaksin to report to public prosecutors on June 18 to be charged in court.

Chaithawat said he hoped Thaksin would be treated with the same standard as other Article 112 suspects.

But he was quick to add that he did not want to see Thaksin prosecuted using Article 112 and hoped that both Thaksin and other Article 112 suspects receive a fair trial and get the right to be released on bail during trial.

On the study by the ad hoc House panel to push for political amnesty, Chaithawat said the method for drafting the bill would go into the details, which would include the timeframe, the process, the method and criteria for those eligible for amnesty.

He said the details would be concluded on Friday after which the ad hoc House panel would meet every week until a final report was finalized and submitted to the House.

He said the report would be done in time for the next parliamentary session in July.

