Govt to shake things up amid popularity crisis: Analysts

Political analysts are predicting that the ruling Pheu Thai Party will try new strategies to boost the government’s popularity after public opinion pointed to underwhelming satisfaction with the government's achievements after nine months at the helm.

Despite the state-conducted poll by the National Statistical Office stating that 44.3% of people are satisfied with the administration, the public-conducted NIDA Poll has revealed that only 25.19% of people are happy with this government. 34.35% of respondents of the NIDA Poll said they have not seen any significant changes brought about by the government, especially in the economic and social dimensions. 35.95% of the respondents also said that the government failed to fix problems at their roots, prompting them to lose confidence in its administration.

Analysts said factors obstructing the positive economic impact Pheu Thai had promised during last year’s election campaign are the delay in the disbursement of the fiscal 2024 budget and the belated implementation of the party’s main campaign, the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, which is expected to happen in the 4th quarter of 2024.

Pheu Thai’s popularity worsened when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was hit with a court case filed by senators stemming from his appointment of Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister despite his so-called questionable background.