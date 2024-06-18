Senate election does not violate Constitution, says charter court

In the petition, they pointed out that according to Article 107, people from different professions could elect one another to prevent political interference. However, they said, the fact that these candidates could vote amongst themselves did not prevent such interference.

They also voiced opposition to Article 36, which allows senatorial candidates to seek help from others to introduce themselves to other candidates. This clause, they said, would allow rich candidates to campaign via the internet or other electronic media, while candidates with fewer means would not enjoy such advantages.

However, now that the charter court has deemed the proceedings constitutional, the Election Commission can go ahead with the Senate election. The national level voting is scheduled for June 26 after the provincial level was held on June 16 and district level on June 9.

The EC is scheduled to announce the 200 new senators on July 2.



