EC looking into collusion charges ahead of national level voting

The Election Commission (EC) said it is investigating allegations that certain senatorial candidates are planning to collude in voting during the national-level election on Wednesday.

However, Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the EC Office, said on Monday that the suspicion and ongoing investigation will not delay the announcement of the election results on July 2.

He said the EC Office had learned of the alleged collusion attempt from tip-offs, rumours and complaints, and has assigned election inspectors to look into the case.

“The investigators will check and assess the information obtained so the collusion can be prevented and arrests made,” Sawang said.