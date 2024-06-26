Former PM Somchai denies being top in line for Senate speaker’s post

Former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat said he made it to the final round of the Senate election thanks to his wife’s unwavering support.
Speaking to reporters upon arriving at Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani on Wednesday to participate in the national level of the election, Somchai denied he had been chosen to lead the next Senate.
He said he was contesting as a candidate in the group of country administration and security, which includes former government officials. Somchai won the district and provincial election levels from Chiang Mai.
Somchai said it was normal for candidates in his group to face strong competition and that his victory would depend very much on his peers.
“I haven’t thought about it yet,” he said when asked if he would push for the Senate speaker’s spot.
He said his wife, Yaowapa Wongsawat, stood by him all along and provided him with unwavering support. He also denied relying on his brother-in-law former PM Thaksin Shinawatra for moral support, saying he slept well on Tuesday night and had no worries.
When asked if he had any plans to push for the speaker’s post if elected, he said: “I can’t say now, let me be elected first.”