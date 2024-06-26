Former PM Somchai denies being top in line for Senate speaker’s post

Former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat said he made it to the final round of the Senate election thanks to his wife’s unwavering support.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving at Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani on Wednesday to participate in the national level of the election, Somchai denied he had been chosen to lead the next Senate.

He said he was contesting as a candidate in the group of country administration and security, which includes former government officials. Somchai won the district and provincial election levels from Chiang Mai.