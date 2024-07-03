Charter court schedules next hearing of Move Forward case on July 17

The Constitutional Court has set July 17 as the date for the next hearing of the dissolution case against the Move Forward Party.
The court’s office announced on Wednesday that the nine Constitutional Court judges deliberated the case on Wednesday and decided to wait for a review of the evidence presented by both the Election Commission and Move Forward before holding the next hearing.
The office said that the checking of the documents should be done by next Tuesday (July 9).
The EC is seeking a dissolution verdict for Move Forward because it claims the party violated Article 92 of the organic law on political parties by what it considers are moves to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. It also believes Move Forward has taken hostile steps against the country’s democratic ruling system with the King as head of state.
The commission is also pushing for the court to ban party executives from politics as well as prohibit them from setting up a new party or becoming executives of another party.