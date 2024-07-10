Charter court seeks more information in Srettha’s case

The Constitutional Court announced that the next hearing for the case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will be held on July 24, adding that it was waiting for more information.

The charter court’s panel of nine judges sat on Wednesday to deliberate on the case file against Srettha by a group of 40 senators.

He was accused of breaching ethical standards and the Constitution by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister despite his questionable background.