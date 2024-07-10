Charter court seeks more information in Srettha’s case

The Constitutional Court announced that the next hearing for the case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will be held on July 24, adding that it was waiting for more information.
The charter court’s panel of nine judges sat on Wednesday to deliberate on the case file against Srettha by a group of 40 senators.
He was accused of breaching ethical standards and the Constitution by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister despite his questionable background.
After the meeting, the Constitutional Court announced that the judges wanted more information on the case and were waiting for certain individuals and agencies to respond to inquiries. The announcement did not elaborate on what kind of additional information the court is seeking.
On June 18, the Constitutional Court called on agencies and individuals involved in the case against Srettha to provide more evidence within 15 days and set a hearing for July 10.