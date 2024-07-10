EC finally endorses the 200 winners of the elections to the Senate

The EC met from 9am to 2.30pm and the EC voted 5 to 2 to endorse the 200 winners of the election.

The EC was initially scheduled to endorse the election results on July 3 after the final rounds of the senatorial election were held in Bangkok on June 26.

But the EC kept postponing the announcement of the official results after several groups and failed candidates filed complaints with the EC Office, alleging some winners lacked qualifications or of collusion in voting.