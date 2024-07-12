Ulterior motive seen in news leak on disqualification of 3 rice traders

Although the three companies were not directly involved, they were indirectly connected and related. Therefore, it was deemed inappropriate to continue negotiations with them, and they should be disqualified from the current bidding process.

The next steps will involve detailed considerations on whether the disqualified companies will receive their bid securities back and if any legal infractions were committed. According to the Ministry of Commerce, if the qualifications are not met, the bid securities should be returned. However, other linked agencies will conduct further investigations into any related issues.

The source said that the auction attracted considerable interest and high bids of 15-19 baht per kilogram, which indicated that the quality of the rice, despite being over 10 years old, was still good. The ministry does not want to let this opportunity pass and has conducted thorough background checks to understand the behaviours of the companies involved, the source said.

Some groups have been trying to prevent the auction to avoid comparisons with the NCPO era, when rice was auctioned at only 5 baht per kilogram, compared to the current prices of 15-19 baht per kilogram, the source said.

"Regardless of the outcome, whether it becomes a political issue or not, the Ministry of Commerce will not cancel the auction. Instead, it will negotiate with the remaining three companies to get the best possible price," the source said.

The three remaining and fully qualified companies that the PWO will negotiate with to obtain the best prices for the country are” Sahatan Co Ltd from Nakhon Pathom province; BNK Agriculture 2024 Co Ltd from Nakhon Sawan province; and Subsaeng Thong Rice Co Ltd from Suphanburi province.

These companies initially offered prices starting from 12 baht per kilogram. The aim is to secure higher bids than those initially proposed, with the extent of the increase to be determined by the price negotiation committee, the source said.