Anutin says he has told Srettha why he opposes relisting marijuana

“The members of the panel are the same as those who voted to delist the plants, so they should have had more information to make such a decision,” Anutin added.

He said he had to inform Srettha of all the discrepancies and the reason why he, as leader of Bhumjaithai, disagreed with the government’s stance.

Anutin said Srettha responded to his points by saying the issue had yet to be decided upon at the NCB meeting and both sides would have a chance to present their side of the argument.

“Since the PM has responded like this, I must respect his decision,” Anutin said.

However, he added, these differences will not warrant his party’s departure from the coalition, saying this is not linked to conflicts among coalition partners.

“It’s related to the internal works of the Public Health Ministry,” he said. “But I wonder why the same Public Health committee, with the same permanent secretary as a member, did not inform the new public health minister of the information the panel used to delist marijuana in 2022. Why did it agree to relist the plant again?”

When asked if the push to relist had anything to do with the Pheu Thai Party’s election campaign last year, Anutin said every party had their stance, but they should consider comprehensive information on the pros and cons first.

He said he would not take the issue directly to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, because he does not want to cause conflicts with Pheu Thai Party.

While campaigning for votes in the 2019 national election, Bhumjaithai had promised to decriminalise marijuana and hemp, so they could be used in the medical industry and as cash crops.

Meanwhile, in the 2023 elections, Pheu Thai promised to relist marijuana as it did not agree with the previous government’s decision to allow the recreational use of the herb.

