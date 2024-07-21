Phumtham boasts two stocks of Yingluck-era rice fetched 272m baht

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Sunday boasted that the last two stockpiles of rice bought under the subsidy scheme of the former Yingluck Shinawatra government fetched 272.619 million baht.

In a Facebook post, Phumtham said the successful sales of jasmine rice in the two last stocks from the rice-pledging scheme at the rate of 18.17 baht and 18 baht per kilogramme disproved allegations by critics of the Yingluck government that the scheme caused damage to the country.

The rice-pledging scheme was cited as one of several reasons for the coup staged in 2014. The interim government after the coup sold the rice from the pledging scheme’s stocks at the rate of 10 baht per kilogramme on the grounds that the rice had turned rotten.