‘Blue’ senators close to Bhumjaithai seek control of Senate

A group of senators who are reportedly close to the Bhumjaithai Party will back former Provincial Administration Department chief Mongkol Surajsatcha for the post of Senate speaker.
A source from the group said the senators will also seek the posts of deputy speakers for former 4th Army Area commander General Kriangkrai Srirak and former election commissioner Boonsong Noisophon.
The source said Kriangkrai had been Bhumjaithai leader-cum-Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s classmate at the National Defence College.
The newly-elected Senate is scheduled to convene its first meeting on Tuesday to elect a speaker and two deputies.
The source said the so-called “blue group”, named after the official colour of Bhumjaithai, comprises 150 members. Several media organisations agree that the blue group comprises more than 100 senators, and they include those who are close to Anutin, former Bhumjaithai election candidates and those close to big-name politicians in Buri Ram.
Apart from the “blue group”, another two groups have emerged. One calls itself the “new breed” and comprises some 30 members. This group has said it will nominate outspoken Nantana Nantavaropas for the speaker’s post and economist Lae Dilokvidhyarat and former National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit as first and second deputies.
The third group comprising independent, unaffiliated senators plans to also throw its support behind Senator Boonsong for the post of second deputy speaker.