‘Blue’ senators close to Bhumjaithai seek control of Senate

A group of senators who are reportedly close to the Bhumjaithai Party will back former Provincial Administration Department chief Mongkol Surajsatcha for the post of Senate speaker.

A source from the group said the senators will also seek the posts of deputy speakers for former 4th Army Area commander General Kriangkrai Srirak and former election commissioner Boonsong Noisophon.

The source said Kriangkrai had been Bhumjaithai leader-cum-Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s classmate at the National Defence College.