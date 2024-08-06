Corrections Dept told to respond to NHRC’s allegations

The Corrections Department has been instructed to respond to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s allegations about former PM Thaksin Shinawatra being given special privileges.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Tuesday that he has told the department to get its defence ready after the NHRC filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) about Thaksin serving his sentence in a VIP suite at the Police General Hospital. Thaksin did not spend a single night at the Bangkok Remand Prison since his arrival on August 22 last year.
Tawee said he has not seen details of the allegations but has heard that the NHRC believes Thaksin’s treatment in a VIP room on the 14th floor of a building in the Police General Hospital violated human rights.
“I’m puzzled about how it violates rights. I’m not sure if NHRC means it violates the rights of other inmates,” Tawee said.
On August 2, the NHRC said it had looked into the time Thaksin spent being treated at the Police General Hospital and resolved to file a complaint with the NACC against the Corrections Department and the hospital for allegedly violating basic human rights.
The commission said the Bangkok Remand Prison rushing Thaksin to the hospital for treatment on the night of August 22, and putting him up in the VIP room because it was the only one available was justified.
But letting Thaksin stay in that VIP suite for 181 days until he was granted parole was unjustified, NHRC said, adding that if the former leader was in such a severe condition, then he should have been treated in an emergency ward instead.
The NHRC concluded that Thaksin received special privileges because of his social and economic standing, which violates the principles of equality.
It added that Thaksin was granted these privileges thanks to loopholes in the Corrections Department’s regulations, and thus called on the Justice Ministry to review these rules.
Tawee said that if he is provided with details on NHRC’s accusations, then he will set up a working committee to check the so-called violation of rules.
As for Thaksin’s scheduled completion of his one-year reduced jail term on August 31, Tawee said Thaksin may have a representative pick up the certification of term completion at the Thonburi Remand Prison or even pick it up himself.
As for whether Thaksin can travel overseas after August 31, Tawee said the former leader was still facing a lese majeste case and his travelling overseas will depend on the court’s decision.