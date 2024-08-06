Corrections Dept told to respond to NHRC’s allegations

The Corrections Department has been instructed to respond to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s allegations about former PM Thaksin Shinawatra being given special privileges.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Tuesday that he has told the department to get its defence ready after the NHRC filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) about Thaksin serving his sentence in a VIP suite at the Police General Hospital. Thaksin did not spend a single night at the Bangkok Remand Prison since his arrival on August 22 last year.

Tawee said he has not seen details of the allegations but has heard that the NHRC believes Thaksin’s treatment in a VIP room on the 14th floor of a building in the Police General Hospital violated human rights.