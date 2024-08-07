Future Forward founder says MFP to become formidable if surviving dissolution

“I believe the MFP has made preparations for what could happen,” Pannika said. “If the MFP escapes dissolution, it will move forward and become formidable, with wings to fly forward unstoppable.”

Pannika said that when Future Forward was dissolved, it took about a month to register a new party, but she believed the MFP had made preparations to continue its work in no time if it were dissolved.

Pannika said the MFP would start its activities at the party head office from 1:30 pm, with Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, former Future Forward secretary-general, delivering a special lecture and answering attendees' questions on the scope of authority of the Constitutional Court.

After the court reads its verdict at 3 pm, the MFP would hold a press conference at 6 pm, and the conference would continue until 9 pm. By 6 pm, Pannika said, Pita Limjaroernrat, MFP chief advisor, and other key MFP members would have returned to the party head office from the court.

Pannika expected many party supporters would rally at the party head office in the evening to show their moral support for the party.

