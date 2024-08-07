Pita rallies Move Forward ahead of ruling

Move Forward executives and MPs joined the group photo at party headquarters in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district, raising their fists and smiling to show they were ready for the court’s verdict on Wednesday.
Pita posted the photo on Instagram along with a caption reading, “MFP is strong”.
The court is scheduled to rule today at 3pm whether the party will be dissolved and the electoral rights of its executive committee members revoked for 10 years.
The Election Commission petitioned the court to disband Move Forward for allegedly undermining the democratic system with the King as head of state by pushing to amend the lese majeste law.