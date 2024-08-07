Bhumjaithai not luring Move Forward MPs with offers, says Anutin

The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday to dissolve Move Forward, while also revoking the electoral rights of its executive committee members for 10 years.
The ruling came in response to a petition filed by the Election Commission, accusing Move Forward of violating the organic law on political parties by carrying out an election campaign that could be deemed an attempt to topple the constitutional monarchy system.
The remaining 143 Move Forward MPs have to find new political parties within 60 days, or lose their MP status.
“I will actually encourage Move Forward because we are MP friends,” Anutin said.
As leader of Bhumjaithai Party, he refuted rumours of attempts by his party to persuade Move Forward MPs to shift alliances, saying that it had not happened yet. He believes that Move Forward has come up with a plan after the dissolution order.
“Although Thai politics has changed, Bhumjaithai Party will stay still,” he added.
Rumours say political parties may have offered some MPs as much as 30 million baht to move to their parties.