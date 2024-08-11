Srettha declines to endorse 16 bills

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has refused to endorse 16 financially related bills of members of the public and MPs, the House Secretariat announced.

The secretariat said there have been 65 bills sponsored by voters and MPs that are considered to require a budget for implementation if enacted, and the secretariat has forwarded 56 of them to the prime minister to endorse.

The secretariat said Srettha endorsed 40 of the bills but rejected 16.

The law requires bills to be endorsed by the prime minister first if their implementation would require a budget before the House of Representatives could start deliberating on them.