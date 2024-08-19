NESDC urges new stimulus if digital wallet scheme is scrapped

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) is urging the government to consider new economic stimulus measures if it decides to discontinue the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme.

Danucha Pichayan, NESDC secretary-general, said on Monday that though the future of the digital wallet scheme is in the hands of the new government, the House has already approved 122 billion baht for the project. The allocation was made under the Additional Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal 2024.