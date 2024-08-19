NESDC urges new stimulus if digital wallet scheme is scrapped

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) is urging the government to consider new economic stimulus measures if it decides to discontinue the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme.
Danucha Pichayan, NESDC secretary-general, said on Monday that though the future of the digital wallet scheme is in the hands of the new government, the House has already approved 122 billion baht for the project. The allocation was made under the Additional Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal 2024.
“If the government decides not to continue the digital wallet scheme, other measures should be launched to maintain the Thai economy, especially measures to help low-income people,” he said.
He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her new Cabinet will introduce policies to alleviate the hardships faced by the public. Admitting that he was uncertain about the government’s plans for the digital wallet project, he said that discussions with relevant agencies are ongoing.
While declining to comment on potential changes to the scheme’s conditions, Danucha suggested that any adjustments should take into account budget constraints and system readiness. He also said various sectors should be brought into policy discussions to ensure a well-rounded approach.