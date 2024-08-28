Pheu Thai expels PPP because Prawit ‘stabbed Srettha in the back’

Pheu Thai MPs have voted to expel Palang Pracharath Party (PPP) from the coalition because they believe PPP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan was behind Srettha Thavisin’s removal as prime minister.
This decision was confirmed on Tuesday by the party’s executive board, which resolved to leave PPP out of the coalition government being formed under Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pheu Thai party-list MP Adisorn Piengket said that PPP’s removal was justified as Prawit had not participated in the votes for Srettha or Paetongtarn as prime minister.
Also, he said, Prawit has been linked to the group of 40 senators who pushed for the Constitutional Court to remove Srettha from office.
The charter court removed Srettha from office on August 14 and his successor, Paetongtarn, was elected two days later.
Adisorn said he does not believe that PPP’s expulsion would affect the strength of the coalition, as a faction of rebel PPP MPs led by caretaker Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow is expected to continue supporting the coalition.
“For the sake of stability in a coalition government, we should work with sincere individuals rather than those who shake hands while hiding a knife behind their back,” Adisorn said.