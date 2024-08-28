Pheu Thai expels PPP because Prawit ‘stabbed Srettha in the back’

Pheu Thai MPs have voted to expel Palang Pracharath Party (PPP) from the coalition because they believe PPP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan was behind Srettha Thavisin’s removal as prime minister.

This decision was confirmed on Tuesday by the party’s executive board, which resolved to leave PPP out of the coalition government being formed under Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pheu Thai party-list MP Adisorn Piengket said that PPP’s removal was justified as Prawit had not participated in the votes for Srettha or Paetongtarn as prime minister.