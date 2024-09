King ratifies new Cabinet

His Majesty the King on Tuesday issued a royal command endorsing the 35-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The royally endorsed list of new ministers is published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday as follows:

- Phumtham Wechayachai, deputy prime minister and defence minister

- Suriya Juangroongruangkit, deputy prime minister and transport minister

- Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and interior minister