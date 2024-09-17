Former British PM discusses technology with Bangkok Governor

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt traded ideas on how technology can boost public management efficiency with former British prime minister Tony Blair on Monday (September 16).
In their meeting at Bangkok City Hall, Blair, who is also executive chairman of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), and Chadchart shared their experiences as political leaders, as well as the Bangkok governor’s vision to overcome the challenges and the policies he aims to achieve during his tenure.
Chadchart and Blair also discussed TBI’s reimagined state initiative, which focuses on the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and modern technology to boost public management efficiency.
This initiative stems from Blair’s vision that the government should adapt to rapid technology advances to boost efficiency in serving people and dealing with complicated issues.
The two also discussed the collaboration between Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and TBI on the adoption of technology to support Bangkok development and air quality management, as well as enabling the city hall to take a leading role in digital transformation.
The Bangkok governor told the former PM that he had adopted technology in dealing with corruption and ensuring transparency, as well as enhancing education and public health to improve people’s quality of life.
He explained that the Traffy Fondue platform has enabled BMA and public agencies to effectively tackle issues raised by Bangkok residents effectively. This platform also proved people’s trust in the BMA, he said.
Chadchart added that his ultimate goal was to promote Bangkok as a liveable city for everyone.