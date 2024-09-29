Paetongtarn rises to top in Nida’s third popularity survey

The popularity rating of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has risen to top the list of politicians in the third popularity survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).

Nida Poll released results of its surveys on Sunday that showed Paetongtarn enjoyed a popularity rating of 31.35%, compared with 22.90% for opposition People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who received 22.90% support from the respondents.

Nida Poll carried out the survey among 2,000 respondents nationwide, who are at least 18 years old and who live around the country. The survey was carried out by phone interviews from September 16 to 23.

Before she became the prime minister, Paetongtarn received only 6% and 4.85% of support in the first and second surveys respectively.