Ex-central bank chief warns wrong chairman pick could spark disaster

Former Bank of Thailand governor Tarisa Watanagase on Tuesday cautioned the panel selecting the next chairman of the BOT board that a mistaken choice could lead to intervention by politicians and eventual economic catastrophe.

Tarisa issued the warning on Facebook as the panel was poised to choose a new BOT board chairman this afternoon. The committee will vote to appoint a replacement for current chairman Poramethi Vimolsiri, whose term expires at the end of September.

Tarisa’s intervention comes following months of pressure from the Pheu Thai-led government for the BOT to cut its policy interest rate.

She warned that the BOT board chairman could become a government tool, impacting foreign investors’ confidence in the country’s economic system.