Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, assigned by the Prime Minister to address the matter, explained that a special parliamentary committee, chaired by Jirayu Huangsap, is currently discussing the transfer of military-owned businesses to other agencies or relocation to more suitable areas. Three generals are in talks to explore potential uses for these lands.

Phumtham emphasised that the solution must consider the interests of the public, but the issue cannot be resolved immediately as the land in question involves national security, including commercial aircraft defence systems and VIP security.

Chetawan pointed out that the military had previously stated it would comply with a government resolution if ordered, because it was confident that the government might hesitate to issue such an order.

There are several key reasons why the military insists on keeping its golf courses, among them: they serve as exercise facilities for military personnel; they are used to host VVIPs; they help control service prices in private golf courses; and they are considered a matter of national security and serve as welfare benefits for lower-ranking soldiers and their families.

Chetawan noted that if the Thupatemi were converted into a public park, it could benefit the majority of people in Pathum Thani, as well as those in adjacent districts like Lak Si, Don Mueang, and Sai Mai in Bangkok, potentially serving over 500,000 people. Public access for exercise could improve public health and lead to significant savings in healthcare costs. Converting the course into green space would increase the total green area by 1 million square metres and could reduce overall mortality rates by up to 11%, including a 16% decrease in deaths from heart disease due to improved access to exercise areas.

Thus, the question remains for the military: why are the 57 golf courses across the country considered so essential, rather than returning some of the land to the state for broader public use? This would shift the benefit from a small number of generals to the general public, regardless of age, gender, or physical ability.

Of the 57 military-owned golf courses, the Navy operates 4 covering 2,354 rai, the Air Force 13 on 4,047 rai, and the Army a massive 40 courses, occupying 14,470 rai of land.

