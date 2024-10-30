Drop MoU44 before gas exploration talks with Cambodia, demands PPRP

However, proponents of the MoU argue that it is necessary to resolve the territorial dispute and promote cooperation between the two countries. They believe the MoU provides a framework for joint development of the overlapping areas that could benefit both countries economically.

The government had said earlier that it would brush aside talks on territory and instead focus on the joint development of the OCA in the Gulf using the MoU44 as a framework.

Chaimongkol said the PPRP believes the government must first wrap up talks on the territorial demarcation before it discusses the joint development of gas and petroleum fields in the Gulf of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thirachai said that if the government wants to discuss the development of OCA, it should not use the MoU44 as a framework, because then it will stand to lose a part of Ko Kut in Trat to Cambodia.

He added that conceding a part of the country to another country is illegal.

Thirachai said Cambodia must first accept Thailand’s territory of 200 nautical miles from Koh Kut in line with international maritime law instead of just drawing a line across the island.

Thirachai added that Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s claim that Cambodia is not interested in Ko Kut is untrue.

He said that when PPRP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan was part of a technical committee in charge of border talks with Cambodia, he always witnessed the neighbouring country claiming ownership of a part of Ko Kut.

Kornkasiwat said the PPRP wanted the government to abolish MoU44 because its attached map shows Cambodia claiming ownership of Ko Kut and the sea off the coast of Trat.

