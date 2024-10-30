Drop MoU44 before gas exploration talks with Cambodia, demands PPRP

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is threatening to take to the streets if the government bases its talks on the joint development of overlapping areas in the Gulf of Thailand on a controversial 2001 memorandum of understanding.
This threat was announced on Wednesday at a press conference called by PPRP Sakon Nakhon MP Chaimongkol Chairop, chair of PPRP’s academic committee Thirachai Phuwanartnaranubal and party executive ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri.
Chaimongkol said the opposition party will gather signatures for its letter addressed to the prime minister to express its opposition against the use of MoU44 for joint gas and petrol exploration in the the overlapping claims area (OCA).
He added that if the letter is ignored, then PPRP will take the issue to the public and call on them to rise to defend the country’s territory.
The MoU44, named after BE 2544 or 2001, has been the subject of controversy, with some arguing that it unfairly favours Cambodia and others asserting that it is a necessary compromise to resolve the long-standing territorial dispute.
The MOU has also been criticised for potentially undermining Thailand’s territorial claims in the Gulf of Thailand, especially regarding the Ko Kut island, with some claiming that it could lead to Cambodia gaining control over parts of the island and its surrounding waters.
However, proponents of the MoU argue that it is necessary to resolve the territorial dispute and promote cooperation between the two countries. They believe the MoU provides a framework for joint development of the overlapping areas that could benefit both countries economically.
The government had said earlier that it would brush aside talks on territory and instead focus on the joint development of the OCA in the Gulf using the MoU44 as a framework.
Chaimongkol said the PPRP believes the government must first wrap up talks on the territorial demarcation before it discusses the joint development of gas and petroleum fields in the Gulf of Thailand.
Meanwhile, Thirachai said that if the government wants to discuss the development of OCA, it should not use the MoU44 as a framework, because then it will stand to lose a part of Ko Kut in Trat to Cambodia.
He added that conceding a part of the country to another country is illegal.
Thirachai said Cambodia must first accept Thailand’s territory of 200 nautical miles from Koh Kut in line with international maritime law instead of just drawing a line across the island.
Thirachai added that Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s claim that Cambodia is not interested in Ko Kut is untrue.
He said that when PPRP leader General Prawit Wongsuwan was part of a technical committee in charge of border talks with Cambodia, he always witnessed the neighbouring country claiming ownership of a part of Ko Kut.
Kornkasiwat said the PPRP wanted the government to abolish MoU44 because its attached map shows Cambodia claiming ownership of Ko Kut and the sea off the coast of Trat.