Thailand’s panel to resume talks with Cambodia will soon be ready: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that her Cabinet may appoint the Thai Joint Technical Committee (JTC) within two weeks to resume talks with Cambodia over border disputes.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said she had spoken to core members of the coalition partners on Monday evening, and they said a JTC should be appointed to resume talks over the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand based on the MOU44 framework.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Thai and Cambodian governments in 2001 (BE 2544) to state each side’s claims in the Gulf of Thailand.