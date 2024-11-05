PM Paetongtarn’s iPhone reveals her devotion to her family

The power of a mother’s love shone through on Tuesday when reporters noticed that the back of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s phone was dedicated to the two most important people in her life – her son and daughter.

While speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn was seen holding her iPhone, encased in a transparent cover and clearly displayed two small photos beneath it.

The photo of her daughter, Thitharn Suksawat, was positioned next to the iPhone’s three camera lenses, while that of her son Phrutthasin Suksawat, was placed below them.

Thitharn was born on January 10, 2021, while her son was born on May 1, 2023, ahead of the general election in the same month.