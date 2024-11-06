Paentongtarn leaves on a three-nation tour for multilateral meetings

The premier is scheduled to attend the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit in Kunming, China on Wednesday and Thursday (November 6-7).
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat will also attend the summit. Discussions will cover collaboration on cross-border crime, tourism, agricultural energy and transportation.
Paetongtarn will then travel to Los Angeles, the US, before heading to Lima, Peru for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week from November 10-18.
A Nation TV news report highlighted the many foreign engagements of Paetongtarn since becoming PM just over two months ago.
She attended the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Doha, Qatar on October 3, followed by the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos from October 9-11.