Paentongtarn leaves on a three-nation tour for multilateral meetings

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat will also attend the summit. Discussions will cover collaboration on cross-border crime, tourism, agricultural energy and transportation.

Paetongtarn will then travel to Los Angeles, the US, before heading to Lima, Peru for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week from November 10-18.