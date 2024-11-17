Pheu Thai upbeat on winning more than 200 House seats in next poll

Core members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Sunday backed the prediction by their patriarch, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, that the party would elect more than 200 MPs in the next general election.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Visuth Chainaroon, chief coalition whip, said Thaksin was not exaggerating when he made the prediction while campaigning for the Pheu Thai candidate in the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation’s CEO election this week.
In the general election last year, the Pheu Thai Party was beaten by the Move Forward Party but constitutional conditions allowed Pheu Thai to steal the victory and form a coalition government.
Thaksin assured Udon Thani voters that the Pheu Thai-led government was performing well, so it would definitely win the next election in a landslide.
Phumtham said Thaksin based his prediction on his academic view and his own long political experience.
“It will depend on whether the government can implement its pre-poll promises or not. If Pheu Thai implements its promises, the election of more than 200 MPs will definitely happen,” Phumtham said.
He added that Thaksin was campaigning on his own, not as a government representative, and he was doing it within the law, so there should be no complaints against the party.
Visuth said Thaksin predicted victory because the Pheu Thai-led government had achieved a lot.
He said the government would soon grant 10,000 baht each to more recipients after the first phase of the handout scheme has been implemented for 14.5 million state-welfare recipients and disabled.
Visuth said the government has also been seriously cracking down on drug trafficking.
“These factors should help us win more than 200 House seats,” he said.
Visuth also warned serial petitioners against filing against Pheu Thai without evidence or justified information, as they could be countersued.