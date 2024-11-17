Pheu Thai upbeat on winning more than 200 House seats in next poll

Core members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Sunday backed the prediction by their patriarch, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, that the party would elect more than 200 MPs in the next general election.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Visuth Chainaroon, chief coalition whip, said Thaksin was not exaggerating when he made the prediction while campaigning for the Pheu Thai candidate in the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation’s CEO election this week.

In the general election last year, the Pheu Thai Party was beaten by the Move Forward Party but constitutional conditions allowed Pheu Thai to steal the victory and form a coalition government.