ITD-CREC raises suspicion after winning SAO project without bidding

Mana Nimitmongkol, President of the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), has raised concerns over irregularities in the government procurement process following the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building. The structure, which suffered extensive damage in the March 28 earthquake, has prompted renewed scrutiny of public construction projects and procurement transparency.
Mana revealed that six companies had submitted bids for the SAO building construction. However, the winning contractor, ITD-CREC, was listed among companies purchasing bidding documents but was absent from the records of those submitting bids and passing qualification and technical evaluations. Despite this, ITD-CREC was ultimately announced as the winning bidder.
“This discrepancy could be due to a data entry error, but it raises serious concerns. We urge the relevant authorities to clarify this issue,” Mana stated.
ACT has also flagged broader issues in the government’s procurement website (e-GP), noting that critical data is often incomplete or difficult for the public to access. Key details—such as lists of bidders and contract winners—are sometimes missing or not fully displayed, making independent scrutiny challenging.
The SAO building collapse has intensified public and media interest, leading to increased use of ACT Ai (actai.co), an anti-corruption procurement database developed by ACT. The platform aggregates government procurement data and corporate records in alignment with international transparency standards.
Currently, ACT Ai holds data on over 42 million procurement projects and more than 1.5 million government vendors. Over the years, the system has exposed multiple cases of procurement fraud, demonstrating the critical role of transparency in ensuring public accountability.
Integrity Pact Implementation Falling Short
Mana further noted that while anti-corruption measures like the Integrity Pact have saved the nation over 77 billion baht, obstacles remain. Government-selected projects under the Integrity Pact have declined in both size and significance, with total average project value dropping from 400-500 billion baht per year to just 50 billion baht.
Additionally, project-owning agencies have reportedly accelerated project timelines to bypass Integrity Pact requirements or withdrawn projects by interpreting specific legal provisions.
Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects and those under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) have also come under scrutiny. Mana pointed out that agencies have implemented their own versions of the Integrity Pact, deviating from international best practices and the Procurement Act’s standard guidelines.
Calls for Reform
Mana has urged the government to implement three key transparency measures:
Standardized Information Disclosure – Government agencies and contractors must disclose procurement data in a uniform, clear, and comprehensive manner. Information should be easily accessible and promptly available upon request, with an analytical format that facilitates public understanding.
Expansion of the Integrity Pact – The government must enforce a standardized Integrity Pact across all projects governed by the Procurement Act, including PPP and EEC projects, without exception.
Increased Project Participation – The number of projects under the Integrity Pact should be at least doubled, with a focus on mega-projects of public interest or those with significant societal impact.
“Ultimately, ACT urges the public to become Active Citizens by monitoring and scrutinizing the procurement process in government mega-projects. While we may not have the authority to arrest anyone, we can combat corruption by exposing the truth and preventing another ‘building collapse’ incident,” Mana stated.