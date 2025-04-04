ITD-CREC raises suspicion after winning SAO project without bidding

Mana Nimitmongkol, President of the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT), has raised concerns over irregularities in the government procurement process following the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building. The structure, which suffered extensive damage in the March 28 earthquake, has prompted renewed scrutiny of public construction projects and procurement transparency.

Mana revealed that six companies had submitted bids for the SAO building construction. However, the winning contractor, ITD-CREC, was listed among companies purchasing bidding documents but was absent from the records of those submitting bids and passing qualification and technical evaluations. Despite this, ITD-CREC was ultimately announced as the winning bidder.

“This discrepancy could be due to a data entry error, but it raises serious concerns. We urge the relevant authorities to clarify this issue,” Mana stated.