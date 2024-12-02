Boonsong freed after 7 years in jail for Yingluck govt rice deal

Former commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom was on Monday released on compassionate parole after serving seven years for his role in the Yingluck Shinawatra administration’s fake government-to-government rice deal.

Officials from Bangkok’s Seventh Probation Office attached an electronic monitoring bracelet to Boonsong’s ankle at the Medical Correctional Hospital at 8.30am, before he was released at 10am.

His release came four months after the Pheu Thai Party returned to power following the ouster of Yingluck’s government in the military coup of 2014.